ROUNDUP: Queensbury rolls into Class B semifinals

Michael Deutsch scored eight goals and Stephen Deutsch recorded seven goals and five assists as Queensbury beat Amsterdam/B-P 23-4 in the Class B quarterfinals on Tuesday. Next up for Queensbury is a Friday semifinal at Ballston Spa.

Greenwich-Cambridge was a 14-7 winner over Johnstown in Class D.

QUEENSBURY 23, AMSTERDAM/BROADALBIN-PERTH 4

Class B Quarterfinal

Amsterdam/B-P (5-12) 2 2 0 0 — 4

Queensbury (10-7) 10 4 5 4 — 23

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam/Broadalbin-Perth: Brady Nash 2-1, Christian Bottisti 1-0, John Carbone 1-0, Nick Covey 0-1.

Queensbury: Michael Deutsch 8-0, Stephen Deutsch 7-5, Dan Collins 3-3, Brayden Shattuck 2-1, Jack Conway 1-3, Brendan Orr 1-1, Aidan Bleibtrey 1-1, Ryan Sokol 0-3, Keith Miller 0-1, Brody Hamilton 0-1, Dan Conway 0-1, Julien Shafer 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Cody Hann (ABP) 21; Gage Berube (Q) 2; Alex Testani (Q) 2; Jack Dickerson (Q) 1.

Notes: Queensbury sophomore Ian Reynolds tallied 18 wins on 19 faceoff attempts.

Up next: No. 3 seed Queensbury advances to play at No. 2 Ballston Spa in the Class B semifinals, set for Friday at 5 p.m.

GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 14, JOHNSTOWN 7

Class D Quarterfinal

Johnstown 2 2 2 1 — 7

Greenwich-Cambridge 3 2 4 5 — 14

Goals-Assists

Johnstown: Matt Wheelis 3-0, Bryce Hoyt 1-0, Andrew Lake 1-0, Jordan Fox 1-1, Jack Kohout 1-0.

Greenwich-Cambridge: Gavin Blair 2-1, Brendan McClay 2-4, Declan Kelleher 3-3, Garett Wardwell 1-0, Hunter Dixson 4-0, Shane Spendiff 2-2.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (GC) 12; Vincent Geleer (J) 10.

Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 18, Johnstown 7.

Up next: No. 4 seed Greenwich-Cambridge plays Friday at 5 p.m at top-seeded Stillwater-Mechancville in the Class D semifinals.

