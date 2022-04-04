ROUNDUP: Queensbury cruises past Schuylerville

Brigid Duffy scored six goals and Kendall Kelsey and Kendra Ballard each added four Monday to power Queensbury to a 23-4 Foothills Council girls lacrosse win over Schuylerville.
Also Monday, MacKenzie Dixson scored four goals in Greenwich's 15-5 loss to Scotia.
QUEENSBURY 23, SCHUYLERVILLE 4
Foothills Council
Queensbury;15;8 — 23
Schuylerville;2;2 — 4
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Delaney Donahue 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 3-1, Kendall Kelsey 4-1, Brigid Duffy 6-2, Kendra Ballard 4-1, Kaitlyn Barton 2-1, Sarah Johnson 1-0, Lily Trowbridge 1-0.
Schuylerville: Star Pflieger 2-1, Eliza Barton 2-1.
People are also reading…
Goalies-saves: Anna Belden (S) 9; Lindsey Bauer (Q) 3.
SCOTIA 15, GREENWICH 5
Foothills Council
Scotia;6;9 — 15
Greenwich;3;2 — 5
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Tia Jack 1-3, Lily Dempsey 2-1, Autumn Kramer 1-0, Karaline McCarthy 5-1, Morgan Nichter 2-3, Lucy Crouse 2-0, Kayla Cannoe 1-0, Samantha Bacari 1-0.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 4-0, Mia Manera 1-0, Mary Estramonte 0-1, Hayley Zanella 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Maya Westbrook (S) 6; Ryan Skiff (G) 19.