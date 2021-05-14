 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury cruises past Glens Falls
agate

ROUNDUP: Queensbury cruises past Glens Falls

Close defense

Queensbury defender Kendra Ballard looks on as the ball goes past the stick of Glens Falls midfielder Kate Crandall during Friday's Foothills Council girls lacrosse game in Glens Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY 22, GLENS FALLS 4

Foothills Council

Queensbury;14;8 — 22

Glens Falls;1;3 — 4

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Katie Johnson 3-3, Meghan Chase 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Bayley Duffy 1-1, Brigid Duffy 3-4, Kaitlyn Barton 4-1, Delaney Donohue 1-1, Molly Gannon 2-1, Evanna Cerrone 1-0, Emma Chase 2-1, Lexi Murray 2-1.

Glens Falls: Clara Avery 1-0, Phoebe Fox 2-0, Ava Pirozzolo 1-0, Kate Crandall 0-1, Cate Barclay 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (Glens Falls) 4; Lindsay Bauer (Queensbury) 3.

