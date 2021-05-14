ROUNDUP: Queensbury cruises past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 22, GLENS FALLS 4
Foothills Council
Queensbury;14;8 — 22
Glens Falls;1;3 — 4
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Katie Johnson 3-3, Meghan Chase 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Bayley Duffy 1-1, Brigid Duffy 3-4, Kaitlyn Barton 4-1, Delaney Donohue 1-1, Molly Gannon 2-1, Evanna Cerrone 1-0, Emma Chase 2-1, Lexi Murray 2-1.
Glens Falls: Clara Avery 1-0, Phoebe Fox 2-0, Ava Pirozzolo 1-0, Kate Crandall 0-1, Cate Barclay 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (Glens Falls) 4; Lindsay Bauer (Queensbury) 3.
