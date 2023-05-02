Keith Miller had three goals and two assists as Queensbury posted an 11-5 boys lacrosse win over Glens Falls on Tuesday.

Austin Holsclaw scored three goals and Ian Reynolds and Michael Deutsch recorded two apiece as the Spartans improved to 5-3 in Foothills Council play (6-4 overall). Ryan Sokol contributed five assists.

Jack Dickerson made eight saves for QHS, which led 5-1 after the first quarter.

Aidan Gormley had two goals for Glens Falls.

NEW HARTFORD 13, SARATOGA 12: New Hartford held off a late Saratoga comeback to win a non-league affair.

Carter Hills scored five goals for the Blue Streaks.