SCHUYLERVILLE — Ava Pirozzolo and Brooke Eggleston scored five goals apiece Monday to lead Glens Falls to an 18-12 Foothills Council girls lacrosse win over Schuylerville.

Zoe Zachar finished with 13 saves for the Red and Black, which also got two goals each from Clara Avery, Cara Harrington and Piper Eddy. Lily Mulholland and Mary Giblin each added one goal in the win.

Macey Koval scored a game-high six goals for the Black Horses, who also got two goals from Star Pflieger and 10 saves by Keegan Long. Alayna Wian, Anika Buff, Peyton Delisle and Julia Lance also netted goals for Schuylerville.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20, HUDSON FALLS 2: Jae Meija and Annabelle Lindsay scored for the Tigers in the loss, and Ava Moskos made 10 saves in goal.