ROUNDUP: Pfliger scored five as Horses top Witches

Star Pfliger scored five goals and Schuylerville rode a strong first-half performance to a 20-7 non-league girls lacrosse victory over Greenwich on Friday.
SCHUYLERVILLE 20, GREENWICH 7
Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-4, Ella Welsh 4-0, Alayna Wian 2-1, Macey Koval 2-1, Star Pfliger 5-1, Eliza Barton 6-2, Gabby Everleth 0-1, Sarah McMahon 0-1.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-0, McKenna Lydecker 2-0, Haley Zanella 0-1, Maeve Kelleher 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 14; Anna Belden (Schy) 8.
PHOTOS: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich girls lacrosse
