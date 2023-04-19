Meredith Montgomery had a six-goal, two-assist game as Queensbury beat Greenwich 19-4 in a non-league girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.

Kaitlin Barten had five goals and one assist. Kendal Kelsey and Kendra Ballard each scored three goals. Laura Dickerson made six saves in goal.

Cate Abate made 22 saves for the Witches.

SCOTIA 11, SOUTH HIGH 8: Karaline McCarthy scored four times and the Tartans pulled ahead in the second half to beat the Bulldogs.

Ava Reynolds had three goals and an assist for South High. Lillian Willis and Addy Buckley scored twice.

JOHNSTOWN 19, HUDSON FALLS 5: A strong first half lifted Johnstown to a Foothills win over the Tigers.

Cassidy Barcomb scored three goals for Hudson Falls. Elizabeth Donnelly and Caydance Hill scored one each. Ava Moskos made seven saves.

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 16, ICHABOD CRNAE 13: Grace Houghton scored five times and Tatum Hickey had four goals as the Wildcats beat Crane on Tuesday.