ROUNDUP: McTeirnan, Donlon lead Glens Falls
ROUNDUP: McTeirnan, Donlon lead Glens Falls

Hudson McTeirnan scored five goals and Brian Donlon recorded three goals and five assists as Glens Falls beat Scotia in boys lacrosse.

GLENS FALLS 16, SCOTIA 5

Foothills Council

Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0) 5 1 5 5 — 16

Scotia (0-1, 0-1) 0 3 2 0 — 5

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Brian Donlon 3-5, Ian Collins 2-3, Hudson McTeirnan 5-0, Aiden Murphy 1-2, Pat Bruen 1-2, Aiden Gormley 2-0, Cyrus Guillet 1-1, Gavin Williams 0-1, Cyrus Pichler 1-0, Conor Northrop 0-2.

Scotia: Dylan Badell 4-0, Alex Badell 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Dawson Prouty (GF) 4.

Notes: Both teams showed the rust and youth that results from a two-year absence. Brian Donlon led a diverse offensive attack for Glens Falls and Dawson Prouty got the win in his first varsity start in goal.

AMSTERDAM 12, TROY 0

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam: Andy Welch 4-1, John Carbone 1-1, Brady Naish 1-3, Nick Covey 3-2, Nate Bohm 2-0, Christian Bottisti 1-1.

Goalies-saves: Dom Blair (A) 2.

Ground balls: Amsterdam 32, Troy 9.

Faceoffs: Amsterdam 12, Troy 2.

