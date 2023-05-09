SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Macey Koval scored seven goals Tuesday to lead Schuylerville to a 16-9 Foothills Council girls lacrosse victory over South Glens Falls.

Star Pflieger added three goals and two assists for the Black Horses (8-5 league), who also got two goals each from Alayna Wian and Peyton DeLisle. Anika Buff and Daisy Mehan also netted goals, and Keegan Long made nine saves for Schuylerville.

South High was led by Lillian Willis with four goals, and Rowan DeMarco added two goals and two assists. Ava Reynolds, Addy Buckley and Kate Klotz also scored for the Bulldogs (6-6, 7-6), who got 14 saves from Natalie Keegan.

GREENWICH 17, HUDSON FALLS 2: Mackenzie Dixson scored four goals and dished out two assists to lead Greenwich past Hudson Falls in Foothills Council play.

Molly Abate added three goals for the Witches, who improved to 5-8 in the league. Mia Manera, Ava Hamilton and Maeve Kelleher each scored two goals, and Cate Abate made 11 saves in goal.

Lizzie Marci, Julia Sgambelluri, Isabelle Miller and Luna Wiebe also scored for Greenwich.

For Hudson Falls, Danica Liebig scored her first-ever goal and Elizabeth Donnelly also scored, and Ava Moskos had nine saves for the Tigers.

ALBANY ACADEMY 15, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 7: Tatum Hickey scored three goals to lead the Wildcats in a loss to Albany Academy.

Elizabeth DaRosa and Grace Houghton each added two goals for HF-T, while Lucy Hayes made seven saves in goal.