SCHUYLERVILLE — Macey Koval scored seven goals and Peyton Delisle added five more Wednesday as the Schuylerville girls lacrosse team defeated Greenwich 17-11 in Foothills Council action.

Anika Buff netted three goals for the Black Horses, who also got scores from Alayna Wian and Emily Tavares. Koval and Amber Enright each had two assists for Schuylerville, which got 12 saves in goal from Keegan Long.

Greenwich was led by Molly Abate with five goals, and MacKenzie Dixson and Lizzie Marci each scored twice.

Maeve Kelleher and Julia Sgambelluri also netted goals for the Witches, while Cate Abate finished with 20 saves.

JOHNSTOWN 17, HUDSON FALLS 5: Elizabeth Donnelly scored all five goals for the Tigers in a Foothills Council loss to Johnstown.

Ava Moskos finished with seven saves for Hudson Falls. Annabelle Lindsay also had six shots on goal for the Tigers, who are playing their inaugural varsity season of girls lacrosse.

SCOTIA 20, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10: Karaline McCarthy scored eight goals and assisted on two others to pace Scotia past South High.

Tia Jack added five goals for the Tartans, who also got three goals apiece from Alice Nichter and Lily Dempsey. Maya Westbrook and Kimmy Gross combined for 10 saves.

Lillian Willis led the Bulldogs with four goals and two assists. Addisyn Buckley and Ava Reynolds each added two goals, and Kate Klotz and Lauren Durfey also netted goals.

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 21, EMMA WILLARD 3: Grace Houghton and Elizabeth DaRosa each scored six goals Tuesday to power the Wildcats past Emma Willard.

Jaidyn Wood added three goals, Tatum Hickey scored twice and Jaid Kaminski, Taylor Myers, Tori Backes and Erin Yeung also scored for HF-T. Yeung dished out four assists and DaRosa had two, and Lucy Hayes made six saves in goal.