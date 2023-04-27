SCHUYLERVILLE — Macey Koval scored six goals and Anika Buff added four more Thursday to lead Schuylerville to a 13-11 non-league girls lacrosse victory over Ballston Spa.

Alayna Wian netted two goals and Julia Lance had one for the Black Horses, who got 14 saves from Keegan Long.

Izzy O'Leary led the Scotties with eight goals.

SCOTIA 11, SCHUYLERVILLE 6: Tia Jack scored four goals and assisted on three more Wednesday as Scotia rallied past the Black Horses.

Karaline McCarthy added three goals and three assists for the Tartans, who also got 14 saves from Maya Westbrook, and two goals apiece from Alice Nichter and Lily Dempsey.

Anika Buff led Schuylerville with two goals, while Star Pflieger, Alayna Wian, Peyton Delisle and Macey Koval also scored. Keegan Long finished with six saves in goal for the Horses.

BOYS LACROSSE

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 9, GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 8: Cam Fanfa scored the winning goal in overtime Tuesday to lift Hoosick Falls-Tamarac to a Colonial Council victory over Greenwich-Cambridge.

Jack Cavanaugh led H-FT with four goals, Fanfa and Ty Roadcap each scored twice, and Brady Mann also scored for the winners. Logan Ryan made 25 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Brendan McClay led the Witches with four goals, and Declan Kelleher added a goal and four assists. Kadyn MacNeil netted two goals and Evan Merrill also scored for Greenwich, while Aidan Jones made four saves in goal.