Kendal Kelsey finished with a career-high seven goals and added two assists as Queensbury won its 18th straight girls lacrosse home game on Thursday, 18-4 over Schuylerville.

Kendra Ballard had five goals and three assists and Meredith Montgomery added three goals and two assists.

Macey Koval and Star Pflieger had two goals apiece for the Black Horses (3-2).