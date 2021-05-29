ROUNDUP: Indians, Horses, Witches post wins

Ian Collins and Hudson McTiernan each scored four goals as Glens Falls beat Amsterdam 13-2 to conclude its boys lacrosse regular season. Schuylerville and Greenwich also posted wins.
GLENS FALLS 13, AMSTERDAM 2
Foothills Council
Glens Falls (4-6, 4-6) 5 4 3 1 — 13
Amsterdam (1-9, 1-9) 1 0 1 0 — 2
Goals-Assists
Glens Falls: Ian Collins 4-3, Hudson McTiernan 4-3, Aiden Murphy 2-0, Brian Donlon 1-3, Aiden Gormley 2-0.
Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 1; Dawson Prouty (GF) 6.
Notes: Juniors Ian Collins and Hudson McTiernan led the scoring as Glens Falls closed the 2021 regular season with a win.
SCHUYLERVILLE 18, SCOTIA 3
Foothills Council
Schuylerville 3 6 5 4 — 18
Scotia 1 1 0 1 — 3
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 4-2, Carson Griffin 6-3, Zach Bowen 3-4, Nick Abruscato 2-2, Reid Rockhill 2-1, Mark Solan 0-1, Ollie Bolduc 1-0.
Scotia: Doriano 1-0, Lamp 2-0.
GREENWICH 16, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 11
Wasaren League
Hoo. Falls/Tam. 2 3 2 4 — 11
Greenwich 2 3 6 5 — 16
Goals-Assists
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: Mike Frarello 3-0, Garret 3-0, Noah Abbot 1-1, Jack Caunay 2-0, Ty Roadcap 2-1.
Greenwich: Jack Wade 0-1, Garret Wardwell 8-1, Declan Kelleher 4-2, Hunter Dixson 3-2, Blake Demianeko 1-1.
Goalies-saves: James Perry (Gre) 2; Makel (HoF/T) 11.
Faceoffs: Greenwich 23, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 8.