ROUNDUP: Hogan leads Hudson Falls to victory

HUDSON FALLS 20, MAPLE HILL-I.C. 3

Non-league

Maple Hill-Icabod Crane 1 2 0 0 — 3

Hudson Falls (0-9, 3-11) 4 7 5 4 — 20

Goals-Assists

Maple Hill-Icabod Crane: Connor Booth 2-0, Cole Dubblede 1-0.

Hudson Falls: Dalton Hogan 2-11, Reid Horrigan 4-1, Matthew Gregiore 3-1, Mason Watson 2-1, Brayden Becker 4-1, Gavin Suprenant 3-1, Will Coon 1-0, Caleb Hastings 1-0, Anthony LaFarr 0-1, Gavin Gaulin 0-1, Logan Suprenant 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HuF) 11; Karsen Randall (MHIC) 15.

Notes: Dalton Hogan finished with 11 assists.

