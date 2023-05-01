Cara Harrington finished with six goals and two assists as Glens Falls beat Greenwich 18-12 in its girls lacrosse Senior Game on Monday.

Ava Pirozzolo (three goals, five assists), Clara Avery (three goals), Frances McTiernan (two goals) and Piper Eddy (two goals) also scored multiple goals for Glens Falls. Zoe Zachar made eight saves in goal.

Molly Abate (four goals, one assist), MacKenzie Dixon (four goals, one assist) and Lizzie Marci (three goals, one assist) led Greenwich.

QUEENSBURY 14, SHENENDEHOWA 7: Kendra Ballard scored four goals as the Spartans improved to 10-0 with a non-league win over Class AA Shen.

Kendal Kelsey and Kaitlyn Barton each contributed three goals and two assists. Meredith Montgomery had two goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Bayley Duffy made eight saves.

Kelly Augeri scored three goal for Shenendehowa.

SCOTIA 22, HUDSON FALLS 0: Karaline McCarthy recorded four goals and two assists as the Tartans blanked the Tigers.

Goalie Ava Moskos made 11 saves for the Tigers.