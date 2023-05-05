Michael Scuzzarella scored four goals and James Meier made 12 saves as Guilderland defeated Queensbury 8-4 in a non-league boys lacrosse game on Friday.
Jack Dickerson stopped 17 shots for Queensbury. Ian Reynolds scored three goals.
