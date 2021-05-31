ROUNDUP: Griffin powers Schuylerville past Scotia

Carson Griffin scored six goals Saturday to power Schuylerville to an 18-3 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Scotia.
SCHUYLERVILLE 18, SCOTIA 3
Foothills Council
Schuylerville 3 6 5 4 — 18
Scotia 1 1 0 1 — 3
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 4-2, Carson Griffin 6-3, Zach Bowen 3-4, Nick Abruscato 2-2, Reid Rockhill 2-1, Mark Solan 0-1, Ollie Bolduc 1-0.
Scotia: Doriano 1-0, Lamp 2-0.
Goalies-saves: N/A.
