ROUNDUP: Griffin powers Schuylerville past Scotia
BOYS LACROSSE

Carson Griffin scored six goals Saturday to power Schuylerville to an 18-3 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Scotia.

SCHUYLERVILLE 18, SCOTIA 3

Foothills Council

Schuylerville 3 6 5 4 — 18

Scotia 1 1 0 1 — 3

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 4-2, Carson Griffin 6-3, Zach Bowen 3-4, Nick Abruscato 2-2, Reid Rockhill 2-1, Mark Solan 0-1, Ollie Bolduc 1-0.

Scotia: Doriano 1-0, Lamp 2-0.

Goalies-saves: N/A.

