ROUNDUP: Gorton scores four goals as Glens Falls tops Amsterdam
agate

ROUNDUP: Gorton scores four goals as Glens Falls tops Amsterdam

GLENS FALLS 19, AMSTERDAM 2

Foothills Council

Amsterdam;1;1 — 2

Glens Falls;14;5 — 19

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam: Sophia Rogers 2-0.

Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox 3-3, Robin Gorton 4-0, Alex Sperry 2-0, Ava Pirozzolo 3-0, Amanda Maurer 1-1, Kate Crandall 1-0, Ella Crossman 2-0, Clara Avery 1-1, Olivia Vanderpool 1-0, Emily Lunt 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 2; Julia Fiet (A) 11.

JOHNSTOWN 13, GREENWICH 4

Foothills Council, Friday

 

Greenwich;0;4 — 4

Johnstown;7;6 — 13

Goals-Assists

Greenwich: Faith Hewitt 2-0, MacKenzie Dixson 1-1, Lilly Peck 1-0, Tess Merrill 0-1.

Johnstown: Taryn Ringer 5-1, Molly Sweeney 1-0, Jadie Blowers 1-0, Molly Memrick 3-3, Kalena Eaton 1-1, Emily Fleming 1-1, Nicole Simon 0-1, Hope Buboltz 0-1, Regan Wilcox 1-2.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (G) 13; Lindsey Lamont (J) 7.

