ROUNDUP: Gorton scores four goals as Glens Falls tops Amsterdam

GLENS FALLS 19, AMSTERDAM 2
Foothills Council
Amsterdam;1;1 — 2
Glens Falls;14;5 — 19
Goals-Assists
Amsterdam: Sophia Rogers 2-0.
Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox 3-3, Robin Gorton 4-0, Alex Sperry 2-0, Ava Pirozzolo 3-0, Amanda Maurer 1-1, Kate Crandall 1-0, Ella Crossman 2-0, Clara Avery 1-1, Olivia Vanderpool 1-0, Emily Lunt 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 2; Julia Fiet (A) 11.
JOHNSTOWN 13, GREENWICH 4
Foothills Council, Friday
Greenwich;0;4 — 4
Johnstown;7;6 — 13
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: Faith Hewitt 2-0, MacKenzie Dixson 1-1, Lilly Peck 1-0, Tess Merrill 0-1.