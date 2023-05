Ava Pirozzolo led the way for Glens Falls with six goals and four assists. Brooke Eggleston (three goals, one assist), Mary Giblin (three goals), Cara Harrington (two goals, two assists), Frances McTiernan (two goals, one assist) and Piper Eddy (two goals) also had multi-goal games. Zoe Zachar made five saves for Glens Falls.