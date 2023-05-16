Piper Eddy scored five goals as Glens Falls edged Averill Park 14-13 in a Class C quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Glens Falls earned a trip to the semifinals to play at crosstown rival Queensbury on Friday (4:30 p.m.).

Cara Harrington recorded four goals and four assists, Brooke Eggleston had two goals and three assists, Mary Giblin scored twice and Ava Pirozzolo had a goal and an assist in the victory. Zoe Zachar made eight saves in goal.

Gwendolyn Jamison and Abby Houser each scored three goals for Averill Park.

QUEENSBURY 22, ALBANY ACADEMY 0: Kaitlyn Barton finished with five goals and two assists as the second-seeded Spartans scored a Class C shutout victory.

Kendal Kelsey scored four goals. Kendra Ballard, Meredith Montgomery, Bayley Duffy and Kayla Zehr all scored two goals apiece. Gianna Marcantonio, Sarah Johnson, Lilly Trowbridge, Kady Duffy and Emerson Lochner-Fehl had one goal each.

QHS was ahead 15-0 at halftime.

GREENWICH 21, HOOSICK FALLS 7: The fifth-seeded Witches jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first half and went on to beat the No. 4 Panthers in a Monday road game.

Greenwich will visit top-seeded Cohoes in the Class D semifinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

MacKenzie Dixson led the Greenwich attack with eight goals and three assists. Molly Abate had a five-goal game. Lizzie Marci scored three times and Julia Sgambelluri scored twice.

Cate Abate made 10 saves in goal for the Witches. Tatum Hickey recorded three goals and two assists for the Panthers.