ROUNDUP: Glens Falls nips Holy Names; Witches also win

GLENS FALLS 13, HOLY NAMES 12
Class C Quarterfinal
Glens Falls 7 5 0 1 — 13
Holy Names 4 8 0 0 — 12
Goals-Assists
Glens Falls: Ava Pirozzolo 3-2, Brooke Eggleston 4-0, Clara Avery 5-0, Cara Harrington 1-0, Kate Crandall 0-2, Amanda Maurer 0-1.
Holy Names: Anna Nichols 5-3, Suzie Smith 4-3, Lauren Mesick 3-1, Abi Schlegel 0-1.
Notes: In tonight’s sectional game, Ava Pirozzolo scored her 100th varsity goal.
Up next: The fifth-seeded Indians advance to face top seed Burnt Hills in the semifinals on Tuesday at Burnt Hills (4:15 p.m.)
GREENWICH 11, VOORHESVILLE 3
Class D Quarterfinal
Voohersville 3 0 — 3
Greenwich 4 7 — 11
Goals-Assists
Voohersville: Allie Giglio 2-0, G Gyurouits 1-0.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 7-0, Maeve Kelleher 2-0, McKenna Lyndecker 1-4, Emily Scieska 0-1, Ava Hamilton 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 17; A Espisoto (Voor) 13.
Up next: Greenwich, the fourth seed, will now face No. 1 seed Schuylerville in the semifinals on Tuesday at Schuylerville.