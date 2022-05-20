 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls nips Holy Names; Witches also win

GLENS FALLS 13, HOLY NAMES 12

Class C Quarterfinal

Glens Falls 7 5 0 1 — 13

Holy Names 4 8 0 0 — 12

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Ava Pirozzolo 3-2, Brooke Eggleston 4-0, Clara Avery 5-0, Cara Harrington 1-0, Kate Crandall 0-2, Amanda Maurer 0-1.

Holy Names: Anna Nichols 5-3, Suzie Smith 4-3, Lauren Mesick 3-1, Abi Schlegel 0-1.

Notes: In tonight’s sectional game, Ava Pirozzolo scored her 100th varsity goal.

Up next: The fifth-seeded Indians advance to face top seed Burnt Hills in the semifinals on Tuesday at Burnt Hills (4:15 p.m.)

GREENWICH 11, VOORHESVILLE 3

Class D Quarterfinal

Voohersville 3 0 — 3

Greenwich 4 7 — 11

Goals-Assists

Voohersville: Allie Giglio 2-0, G Gyurouits 1-0.

Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 7-0, Maeve Kelleher 2-0, McKenna Lyndecker 1-4, Emily Scieska 0-1, Ava Hamilton 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 17; A Espisoto (Voor) 13.

Up next: Greenwich, the fourth seed, will now face No. 1 seed Schuylerville in the semifinals on Tuesday at Schuylerville.

