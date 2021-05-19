 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Fox's overtime goal lifts Glens Falls to victory
ROUNDUP: Fox's overtime goal lifts Glens Falls to victory

GLENS FALLS 15,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14, OT

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 8 6 — 14

Glens Falls 10 4 1 — 15

Goals-Assists

South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 6-1, Maddy Walter 5-1, Jess Betts 3-1, Lilly Willis 0-4.

Glens Falls: Clara Avery 3-1, Phoebe Fox 8-3, Ava Pirozzolo 2-2, Kate Crandall 2-1.

Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 6; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 14.

Notes: Phoebe Fox scored the game-winner in overtime.

SCOTIA 17, GREENWICH 5

Foothills Council

Scotia 10 7 — 17

Greenwich 1 4 — 5

Goals-Assists

Scotia: Rebbecca Carpenter 1-1, Abby Espri 2-0, Olivia Gentini 7-0, Morgan Nichter 7-1.

Greenwich: Lilly Peck 1-0, Marley Smith 1-1, Faith Hewitt 1-1, MacKenzie Dixson 1-0, Tess Merrill 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 8; Maya Westbrook (Sco) 9.

QUEENSBURY 15, SARATOGA 10

Non-league, Tuesday

Queensbury (3-0, 6-0) 8 7 — 15

Saratoga 4 6 — 10

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Delaney Donahue 3-1, Meghan Chase 4-0, Brigid Duffy 4-3, Kaitlyn Barton 3-1, Katie Johnson 1-2.

Saratoga: Carly Wise 7-0, Izzy Burke 2-5, Claire Wendell 0-1, M Brooking 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Kylan Rhude (Sar) 15; Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 8.

