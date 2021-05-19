ROUNDUP: Fox's overtime goal lifts Glens Falls to victory

GLENS FALLS 15,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14, OT
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 8 6 — 14
Glens Falls 10 4 1 — 15
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 6-1, Maddy Walter 5-1, Jess Betts 3-1, Lilly Willis 0-4.
Glens Falls: Clara Avery 3-1, Phoebe Fox 8-3, Ava Pirozzolo 2-2, Kate Crandall 2-1.
Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 6; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 14.
Notes: Phoebe Fox scored the game-winner in overtime.
SCOTIA 17, GREENWICH 5
Foothills Council
Scotia 10 7 — 17
Greenwich 1 4 — 5
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Rebbecca Carpenter 1-1, Abby Espri 2-0, Olivia Gentini 7-0, Morgan Nichter 7-1.
Greenwich: Lilly Peck 1-0, Marley Smith 1-1, Faith Hewitt 1-1, MacKenzie Dixson 1-0, Tess Merrill 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 8; Maya Westbrook (Sco) 9.
QUEENSBURY 15, SARATOGA 10
Non-league, Tuesday
Queensbury (3-0, 6-0) 8 7 — 15
Saratoga 4 6 — 10
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Delaney Donahue 3-1, Meghan Chase 4-0, Brigid Duffy 4-3, Kaitlyn Barton 3-1, Katie Johnson 1-2.
Saratoga: Carly Wise 7-0, Izzy Burke 2-5, Claire Wendell 0-1, M Brooking 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Kylan Rhude (Sar) 15; Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 8.