Brooke Eggleston scored five goals and Ava Pirozzolo finished with four goals and three assists as Glens Falls defeated Scotia 18-8 in Foothills Council girls lacrosse on Friday.

Cara Harrington, Piper Eddy and Frances McTiernan scored two goals each for the Red and Black, which led 13-4 at halftime. Zoe Zachar made 11 saves in goal.

Karaline McCarthy scored four goals and Tia Jack had three for Scotia.

SCHUYLERVILLE 17, GREENWICH 3: Macey Koval recorded eight goals as the Black Horses beat Greenwich. Anika Buff (four goals, three assists), and Alayna Wian (two goals) also had multiple-goal games. Keegan Long made seven saves in goal. Molly Abate, Mackenzie Dixon and McKenna Lydaker scored for Greenwich.

QUEENSBURY 33, JOHNSTOWN 4: Meredith Montgomery scored a career-high seven goals as the Spartans (2-0) won at Golden Goal. Lilly Trowbridge had five goals and four assists in the school-record 33-goal attack. Kendra Ballard, Kaitlyn Barton, Sarah Johnson, and Kendal Kelsey all contributed three goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

SARATOGA 19, QUEENSBURY 3: Robby Fox scored five goals and Tobey Diulio and Jacob Badar scored three each as the Blue Streaks beat QHS in a non-league game. Zach Nacheman made nine saves in the victory.

SOUTH HIGH 15, GLENS FALLS 1: Hudson DeLisle had five goals and two assists and Peyton Viger recorded four goals and six assists as the Bulldogs (2-0) won on Thursday. Jack Walter and Max Maziejka had two goals apiece. Trey Mallette won 16 faceoffs. Aiden Gormley scored the lone Glens Falls goal.