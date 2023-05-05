Piper Eddy scored the tying goal late in regulation as well as the game-winning goal in overtime as Glens Falls defeated Schuylerville 13-12 in Foothills Council girls lacrosse on Friday.

Brooke Eggleston and Eddy each scored three goals for Glens Falls. Cara Harrington recorded two goals and an assist and Mary Goblin scored twice. Ava Pirozzolo, Clara Avery and Frances McTiernan also scored goals.

Zoe Zachar made 15 saves in goal for the victors.

Macey Koval scored five goals for Schuylerville. Anika Buff had three goals and two assists and Amber Enright scored twice.

QUEENSBURY 12, SOUTH HIGH 4: Meredith Montgomery scored four goals and the unbeaten Spartans pulled away after a defensive first half to beat the Bulldogs.

Kaitlyn Burton had three goals and an assist. Kendal Kelsey (two goals, one assist), Lilly Trowbridge (two goals) and Kendra Ballard (one goal, two assists) also contributed to the scoring. Laura Dickerson made five saves in goal as the Queensbury program won its 100th road game.

Rowan DeMarco, Ava Reynolds, Katie Morris and Lillian Willis scored for South High. Natalie Keegan made 16 saves.