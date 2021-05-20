ROUNDUP: Donlon scores 8 times in Glens Falls victory

GLENS FALLS 16, SCOTIA 3
Foothills Council
Scotia (1-5);1;1;0;1 — 3
Glens Falls (3-3, 3-3);5;6;2;3 — 16
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Dylan Bzdell 2-0, Ty Carlisle 1-0, Alex Bedell 0-1, Cameron Lemp 0-1.
Glens Falls: Brian Donlon 8-2, Ian Collins 4-4, Hudson McTiernan 3-2, Aiden Murphy 1-0, Cyrus Gulliet 0-1, Gavin Williams 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 4; Dawson Prouty (GF) 1.
Faceoffs: Scotia 14, Glens Falls 4.
Notes: Strong attack play, including senior Brian Donlon's 8 goals, helped Glens Falls overcome 22 turnovers and a difficult day at the faceoff dot.
QUEENSBURY 16, SCHUYLERVILLE 4
Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;2;1;1 — 4
Queensbury;5;6;2;3 — 16