 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Donlon scores 8 times in Glens Falls victory
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Donlon scores 8 times in Glens Falls victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 16, SCOTIA 3

Foothills Council

Scotia (1-5);1;1;0;1 — 3

Glens Falls (3-3, 3-3);5;6;2;3 — 16

Goals-Assists

Scotia: Dylan Bzdell 2-0, Ty Carlisle 1-0, Alex Bedell 0-1, Cameron Lemp 0-1.

Glens Falls: Brian Donlon 8-2, Ian Collins 4-4, Hudson McTiernan 3-2, Aiden Murphy 1-0, Cyrus Gulliet 0-1, Gavin Williams 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 4; Dawson Prouty (GF) 1.

Faceoffs: Scotia 14, Glens Falls 4.

Notes: Strong attack play, including senior Brian Donlon's 8 goals, helped Glens Falls overcome 22 turnovers and a difficult day at the faceoff dot.

QUEENSBURY 16, SCHUYLERVILLE 4

Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;2;1;1 — 4

Queensbury;5;6;2;3 — 16

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 1-0, Carson Griffin 1-0, Zach Bowen 1-0, Reid Rockhill 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Colin Garry (Schy) 10.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News