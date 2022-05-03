ROUNDUP: Deutsch leads QHS to victory

Senior Stephen Deutsch surpassed the career 100-point milestone as Queensbury defeated Amsterdam/Broadalbin-Perth on Tuesday, 17-2.
Owen Keech made 12 saves in goal as Greenwich-Cambridge came out ahead of Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, 14-7.
QUEENSBURY 17, AMSTERDAM-BROAD.-PERTH 2
Foothills Council
Queensbury (6-2, 6-6) 4 6 5 2 — 17
Amsterdam-BP (2-6) 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 8-3, Michael Deutsch 5-1, Jack Conway 1-3, Ryan Sokol 1-1, Brody Hamilton 1-1, Julien Shafer 1-0, Aidan Bleibtrey 0-3.
Amsterdam-B-P: John Carbone 1-0, Chris Tilley 1-0, Jack Dunlap 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Gage Berube (Q) 3; Alex Testani (Q) 3; Cody Hamm (A) 12.
Notes: Queensbury sophomore Ian Reynolds won 18 of 22 faceoffs.
GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 14, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 7
Wasaren League
Greenwich-Cambridge 2 3 5 4 — 14
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 1 2 2 2 — 7
Goals-Assists
Greenwich-Cambridge: Brendan McClay 5-5, Gavin Blair 2-1, Shane Spendiff 1-0, Garret Wardwell 1-1, Hunter Dixson 3-1, Jacob Ziehm 0-1, Declan Kelleher 1-1, Blake Demienanko 0-1, Kayden MacNeil 0-1, Zach Price 1-0.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: Cam Fanta 1-0, Ty Roadcap 1-0, Brody Mann 2-1, Alex Bossey 1-0, Sammy Fousel 1-0, Mike Fratello 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G-C) 12; Logan Ryan (H-T) 6; Tanner Music (H-Tc) 1.
Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 17, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 8.