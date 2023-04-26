SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rowan DeMarco scored five goals and dished out three assists Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 16-10 girls lacrosse victory over Greenwich.

Ava Reynolds and Lillian Willis each added four goals for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-3 with the win. Addy Buckley chipped in with two goals and Lauren Durfey netted one for South High, which led 11-6 at halftime. Reynolds and Durfey each had two assists.

Natalie Keegan and Kiera Simmons each recorded seven saves in the victory.

Greenwich was led by Mackenzie Dixson and Lizzie Marci with three goals apiece. Molly Abate added two goals and Maeve Kelleher and Morgan Foster each had one for the Witches, who got 24 saves in goal from Cate Abate.