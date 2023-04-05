Rowan DeMarco finished with four goals and four assists as the South High beat Hudson Falls 22-3 in girls lacrosse at Golden Goal on Wednesday.

Katie Morris also scored four goals. Emeri Buckley (three goals, one assist), Addy Buckley (two goals, three assists) and Kate Klotz (two goals, one assist) also had strong games. Kiera Simmons made seven saves in goal.

Seneca Williamson scored twice and Cassidy Barcomb once for the Tigers, who are playing their first varsity season.

GLENS FALLS 25, JOHNSTOWN 4: The red and black jumped out to a 17-3 halftime lead on the way to a Foothills Council victory over Johnstown.

Brooke Eggleston had six goals and an assist for Glens Falls. Ava Pirozzolo had a five-goal, two assist effort. Cara Harrington had two goals and four assist while Clara Avery, Kate Crandall, Lily Mulholland and Piper Eddy had two goals each.

Zoe Zachar made nine saves in the winning effort.