ROUNDUP: Connally, Szczpaniak, Lescault lead way in QHS victory

QUEENSBURY 13, BURNT HILLS 11
Non-league
Queensbury (1-0, 3-0);8;5 — 13
Burnt Hills (3-1);4;7 — 11
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Sydney Fitzgerald 0-1, Carly Szczpaniak 3-0, MK Lescault 3-0, Ella Blesi 1-0, Allie Connally 4-0.
Burnt Hills: Katie Johnson 3-1, Meghan Chase 5-2, Bayley Duffy 1-0, Brigid Duffy 1-2, Delaney Donahue 3-0, Kendra Ballard 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 8; Maddi Morrison (BH) 10.
Notes: Queensbury JV won.
