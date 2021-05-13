 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Connally, Szczpaniak, Lescault lead way in QHS victory
ROUNDUP: Connally, Szczpaniak, Lescault lead way in QHS victory

QUEENSBURY 13, BURNT HILLS 11

Non-league

Queensbury (1-0, 3-0);8;5 — 13

Burnt Hills (3-1);4;7 — 11

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Sydney Fitzgerald 0-1, Carly Szczpaniak 3-0, MK Lescault 3-0, Ella Blesi 1-0, Allie Connally 4-0.

Burnt Hills: Katie Johnson 3-1, Meghan Chase 5-2, Bayley Duffy 1-0, Brigid Duffy 1-2, Delaney Donahue 3-0, Kendra Ballard 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 8; Maddi Morrison (BH) 10.

Notes: Queensbury JV won.

