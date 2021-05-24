ROUNDUP: Chase's 7 goals lead way for QHS

QUEENSBURY 23, SCOTIA 6
Foothills Council, Saturday
Scotia;4;2 — 6
Queensbury;15;8 — 23
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Morgan Nichter 2-0, Olivia Geniti 1-0, Kayla Cannpe 1-0, Abby Esperti 1-1.
Queensbury: Meghan Chase 7-0, Delany Donahue 4-4, Meredith Montgomery 2-2, Katie Johnson 2-0, Annabelle Trowbridge 2-0, Kendra Ballard 1-4, Molly Gannon 3-1, Olivia Przybysz 1-0, Sofia Choppa 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 5; Maya Westbrook (Sco) 12.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!