 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Chase, Duffy power Queensbury past South High
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Chase, Duffy power Queensbury past South High

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 26,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8

Foothills Council

Queensbury (7-0, 9-0);19;7 — 26

South High;2;6 — 8

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Meghan Chase 7-0, Katie Johnson 2-2, Brigid Duffy 6-6, Delaney Donohue 3-4, Kendra Ballard 1-0, Kailyn Barton 2-0, Evanna Cerrone 1-0, Lexie McHary 1-0, Sofia Choppa 1-0, Bayley Duffy 2-1.

South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 2-2, Maddy Walter 3-0, Jillian Willis 1-0, Jess Betts 2-0, Veronicka King 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 6; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 11.

Notes: Queensbury's Meghan Chase and Brigid Duffy both scored their 100th career goals.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News