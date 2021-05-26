ROUNDUP: Chase, Duffy power Queensbury past South High

QUEENSBURY 26,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8
Foothills Council
Queensbury (7-0, 9-0);19;7 — 26
South High;2;6 — 8
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Meghan Chase 7-0, Katie Johnson 2-2, Brigid Duffy 6-6, Delaney Donohue 3-4, Kendra Ballard 1-0, Kailyn Barton 2-0, Evanna Cerrone 1-0, Lexie McHary 1-0, Sofia Choppa 1-0, Bayley Duffy 2-1.
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 2-2, Maddy Walter 3-0, Jillian Willis 1-0, Jess Betts 2-0, Veronicka King 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 6; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 11.
Notes: Queensbury's Meghan Chase and Brigid Duffy both scored their 100th career goals.
