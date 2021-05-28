ROUNDUP: Bulldogs beat Witches in 4th overtime

South Glens Falls finally scored in the fourth overtime as the Bulldogs posted an 8-7 girls lacrosse win over Greenwich on Friday.
Phoebe Fox scored seven times in Glens Falls' 15-8 win over Johnstown.
SOUTH HIGH 8, GREENWICH 7
Foothills Council
South High 2 5 0 0 — 8
Greenwich 4 3 0 0 — 7
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 3-0, Lillian Willis 0-3, Maddy Walter 3-1, Jillian Willis 0-1, Paige Donato 2-0, Ava Renyolds 0-1.
Greenwich: Lilly Peck 2-1, MacKenzie Dixson 1-1, Marley Smith 1-1, Molly Abate 1-0, Ava Hamilton 1-0, Hailey Zanella 1-0, Tess Merrill 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 20; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 10.
Notes: The game was won in quadruple overtime.
GLENS FALLS 15, JOHNSTOWN 8
Non-league
Johnstown 3 5 — 8
Glens Falls 7 8 — 15
Goals-Assists
Johnstown: Emily Flemming 2-1, Molly Sweeney 2-0, Katena Eaton 1-0, Nicole Simon 1-0, Taryn Ringer 2-2.
Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox 7-4, Amanda Maurer 1-0, Robin Gorton 1-0, Ava Pirozzolo 4-2, Kate Crandall 2-0.
Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 6; Lindsay Lamori (Jnt) 11.
