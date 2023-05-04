SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Addy Buckley scored five goals and Lillian Willis added four Thursday as the South Glens Falls girls lacrosse team rolled to a 22-5 Foothills Council victory over Johnstown.

The Bulldogs also got eight saves in goal from Natalie Keegan, and two goals apiece from Rowan DeMarco, Ava Reynolds, Katie Morris and Kate Klotz. Lauren Durfey, Mackenna Huestis, Sienna Donato, Kiera Simmons and Emeri Buckley also scored for South High.

Molly Sweeney led Johnstown with three goals and Nicole Weinlowski made 11 saves.

VOORHEESVILLE 10, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 9 (OT): Grace Houghton scored three goals Wednesday, but the Wildcats came up just short in an overtime loss to Voorheesville.

Tatum Hickey and Elizabeth DaRosa each added two goals for HF-T, and Jaidyn Wood and Erin Yeung also scored. Lucy Haynes finished with 17 saves in the loss.