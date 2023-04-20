SCHUYLERVILLE — Ollie Bolduc scored four goals Thursday to lead the Schuylerville boys lacrosse team to a 12-5 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Otto Bolduc added three goals for the Black Horses, who also got goals from Corbin Clements, Josh Bowen, Landen Cumm, Chase Delisle and Carter Phillips. Jack McGarrahan added three assists in the win.

Liam Gormley led Glens Falls with three goals and an assist, while Gavin Williams and Anthony Della Bella also scored.

HUDSON FALLS 7, ALBANY 4: Dalton Hogan scored three goals and dished out two assists to lead the Tigers to a hard-fought non-league victory.

Reid Horrigan scored two goals and Gavin Suprenant and Will Coon each scored once for Hudson Falls, which improved to 2-7 overall. P.J. Suprenant recorded 16 saves for the Tigers.

Jake Madden led the Falcons with two goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

QUEENSBURY 9, BETHLEHEM 8: Senior Kendra Ballard scored four goals, including the game-winner with 27 seconds left in regulation, to lift the Spartans to a non-league victory.

Meredith Montgomery also netted four goals for Queensbury, while Bayley Duffy made nine saves in goal as the Spartans improved to 7-0 with their 20th straight road victory. Kaitlyn Barton added a goal for Queensbury.

Kaitlyn Tietjen led Bethlehem with three goals and Maeve Conway scored twice.

GLENS FALLS 21, HOLY NAMES 9: Cara Harrington pumped in six goals and Brooke Eggleston added four to power Glens Falls to the non-league win Wednesday.

Kate Crandall, Clara Avery, Ava Pirozzolo and Mary Giblin each added two goals for Glens Falls, which also got five save from Zoe Zachar.

Holy Names was led by Anna Nichols with four goals and three assists.