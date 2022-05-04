ROUNDUP: Becker scores 4 as Tigers defeat Troy

Brayden Becker scored four goals as Hudson Falls posted its second win of the season, beating Troy 14-4.
Greenwich-Cambridge scored three times in the fourth quarter to get past Voorheesville, 9-8. South Glens Falls scored four times in the third quarter in a 9-4 win over Schuylerville.
Hudson Falls (0-9, 2-10);4;6;1;3 — 14
Hudson Falls: Mathew Gregiore 2-3, Reid Horrigan 2-1, Dalton Hogan 2-1, Mason Watson 2-0, Gavin Suprenant 1-1, Brayden Becker 4-2, Will Coon 1-1.
Troy: Ryan Strang 1-1, Morgan Walters 3-1.
Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HuF) 20; Brady Stranton (Troy) 13.
Faceoffs: Hudson Falls 12, Troy 8.
GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 9, VOORHEESVILLE 8
Voorheesville;3;3;0;2 — 8
Greenwich-Cam;2;1;3;3 — 9
Voorheesville: Jack Barringer 4-2, Bryce Jones 2-0, Joey Tomlin 2-0, Andrew Cillis 0-1, Dylan Ennsslin 0-1, Devin Kelly 0-1.
Greenwich-Cambridge: Gavin Blair 4-1, Hunter Dixson 2-1, Declan Kelleher 1-1, Garet Wardwell 1-0, Shane Spendiff 1-0, Cam Hahn 0-3, Kayden MacNeil 0-1, Deacon Schenider 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Andy Ferk (Voor) 11; Owen Keech (G-C) 11.
Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 11, Voorheesville 10.
SOUTH HIGH 9, SCHUYLERVILLE 4
Foothills Council, Tuesday
Schuylerville (7-3, 7-4);1;1;0;2 — 4
South High (9-0, 9-0);3;1;4;1 — 9
Schuylerville: Zach Bowen 1-0, Hansen Peck 1-2, Otto Bolduc 2-0, Corbin Clements 0-1.
South Glens Falls: Jack Walter 2-1, Trey Marcil 1-2, Hudson DeLisle 0-2, Orion DeLisle 3-1, Peyton Viger 3-2.
Goalies-saves: Asher Harrison (Schy) 10; Brady Dennis (SGF) 7.
Faceoffs: South Glens Falls 12, Schuylerville 5.
PHOTOS: South High vs. Schuylerville boys lacrosse
