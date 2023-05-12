Kaitlyn Barton scored three goals, including the 100th of her career, as Queensbury posted a 14-9 victory over Corning-Painted Post of Section IV in a girls lacrosse game in Elmira on Friday.

The Spartans outscored their Class A opponents 8-2 in the second half. Kendra Ballard also recorded three goals. Meredith Montgomery, Lilly Trowbridge and Kendal Kelsey all had two goals apiece.

Barton also had three assists along with a team-high six ground balls for Queensbury, which improved to 12-1.

Jenna DiNardo, who is headed to the University of Virginia, fired home a game-high six goals for the Hawks.

GLENS FALLS 23, HUDSON FALLS 3: Sophomore Brooke Eggleston scored three times, including her 100th varsity goal, as the red and black posted a win.

Ava Pirozzolo, Clara Avery, Cara Harrington, Mae Tallon, Katherine Lieberth and Madison Clifford each scored two goals. Ava Moskos made 10 saves for Hudson Falls.