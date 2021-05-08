 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Barton leads Horses past Witches
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Barton leads Horses past Witches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 18, GREENWICH 7

Foothills Council

Schuylerville (2-0, 2-0);11;7 — 18

Greenwich (0-2, 0-2);3;4 — 7

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Ella Welsh 2-2, Anika Buff 1-1, Star Pfliegr 2-0, Macey Koval 4-1, Eliza Barton 6-1, Sadie Tavares 1-1, Gabby Everieth 0-1, Sydney Bubrey 1-0.

Greenwich: Marley Smith 3-0, Faith Hewitt 4-0, Liz O'konski 0-1, MacKenzie Dixson 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 10; Olivia Stortz (Schy) 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News