Piper Eddy scored three times to lead a balanced attack as Glens Falls defeated South Glens Falls 13-2 in Foothills Council girls lacrosse on Monday.
Ahead 4-1 at halftime, Glens Falls pulled away quickly in the second half. Ava Pirozzolo, Brooke Eggleston, Frances McTiernan, Cara Harrington and Lily Mulholland each scored two goals for the victors. Zoe Zachar made five stops in goal.
Addy Buckley and Emeri Buckley scored for the Bulldogs. Natalie Keegan made 21 saves.
QUEENSBURY 20, SCHUYLERVILLE 8: Meredith Montgomery finished with six goals and three assists and Kendra Ballard had a career-high six goals and two assists as the Spartans (3-0) posted their 102nd straight Foothills Council victory.
Kaitlyn Barton matched her career high with five goals and two assists. Laura Dickerson and Abby Johnson shared the win in goal.
Macey Koval led Schuylerville (2-1) with a five-goal effort. Anika Buff recorded two goals.
SCOTIA 15, GREENWICH 10: Karaline McCarthy had five goals and three assists as the visiting Tartans beat the Witches.
Tia jack (four goals, three assists), Lily Dempsey (three goals, one assist) and Alice Nichter (three goals, one assist) also contributed to the attack.
Mackenzie Dixon scored six times for Greenwich and Molly Abate added three goals and an assist.
