ROIUNDUP: Strong start lifts unbeaten QHS past Horses

Brigid Duffy scored six goals and Queensbury beat Schuylerville 20-8 to move to 10-0 on Wednesday.
South Glens Falls rallied in the second half to edge Glens Falls, 14-12. Scotia defeated Greenwich.
QUEENSBURY 20, SCHUYLERVILLE 8
Non-league
Queensbury;12;8 — 20
Schuylerville;3;5 — 8
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Delaney Donahue 3-0, Kady Duffy 0-3, Merideth Montgomery 2-1, Kendall Kelsey 3-1, Brigid Duffy 6-1, Kendra Ballard 2-1, Kaitlyn Barton 3-0, Katie Gannon 0-1.
Schuylerville: Ella Welsh 1-0, Alayna Wian 1-0, Macey Koval 1-0, Star Pflieger 3-0, Eliza Barton 2-0, Sadie Tavares 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Anna Belden (Schy) 10; Lindsay Bauer (Q) 2.
SOUTH HIGH 14, GLENS FALLS 12
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;7;7 — 14
Glens Falls;8;4 —12
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Lily Willis 1-2, Veronika King 3-3, Jillian Willis 2-3, Lauren Durfey 1-0, Addy Buckley 4-0, Kate Klotz 2-1, Meghan Herlihy 1-0.
Glens Falls: Brooke Eggleston 4-1, Ava Pirozzolo 2-1, Clara Avery 4-0, Cara Harrington 2-0, Amanda Maurer 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 13; Zoe Zachar (GF) 7.
SCOTIA 18, GREENWICH 5
Foothills Council
Greenwich;3;2 — 5
Scotia;9;9 — 18
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 4-0, McKenna Lydecker 1-1, Maeve Kelleher 0-2, Ava Hamilton 0-1.
Scotia: Karaline McCarthy 3-0, Tia Jack 2-2, Morgan Nichter 6-1, Lucy Crowse 6-0, Kayla Cannoe 1-0, Isabella Biegel 0-2.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gree) 16; Samantha Bacari (Sco) 8.