 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury's run ends in state girls lacrosse final

  • 0

CORTLAND — Queensbury's historic run to the Class B finals of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament came to an end Saturday with a 14-5 loss to Victor at SUNY Cortland.

The Spartans saw their season end at 17-1 against a powerhouse Blue Devils team that seemed a step ahead for much of the game.

Senior midfielder Brigid Duffy scored her school-record 89th goal of the season, and Kendra Ballard, Kady Duffy, Kaitlyn Barton and Meredith Montgomery also netted goals for Queensbury.

Devin Livingston led Victor (21-1) with three goals, and Eva Pronti had two goals and six assists.

People are also reading…

PREP ROUNDUP: State final four coverage

A roundup of stories, scores photos and videos from our state final four coverage.

Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game (updated with videos)
Lacrosse
top story

Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game (updated with videos)

  • Pete Tobey
  • 0

Kady Duffy scored in sudden-death overtime as Queensbury beat Westhampton Beach 9-8 in a semifinal of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday.

PHOTOS: Queensbury vs. Westhampton Beach girls lax
Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Queensbury vs. Westhampton Beach girls lax

  • 0

Photos from Friday's state semifinal game between Queensbury and Westhampton Beach.

Black Horses rally, move on to state final (updated with videos)
High School Baseball on PS Varsity
top story

Black Horses rally, move on to state final (updated with videos)

  • Pete Tobey
  • 0

Schuylerville defeated Westhill 4-2 on Friday to earn a spot in baseball's state championship game.

Argyle peaking just in time for states
High School Softball on PS Varsity

Argyle peaking just in time for states

  • Pete Tobey
  • 0

The Argyle softball team travels to Long Island for the State Softball Tournament on Saturday, facing Oriskany in the Class D semifinals.

Greenwich making first trip to states since 2014
High School Softball on PS Varsity

Greenwich making first trip to states since 2014

  • Pete Tobey
  • 0

The Greenwich softball team plays in the State Softball Tournament on Saturday for the first time since 2014, facing Avon in the semifinals.

Friday's State Scoreboard (complete)
Sports
agate

Friday's State Scoreboard (complete)

  • 0

Scores from Friday's play in state tournaments. All scores are in.

Saturday's state playoff schedule
Sports
top story

Saturday's state playoff schedule

  • 0

The schedule for Section II teams involved in state tournament games on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News