Queensbury's run ends in state girls lacrosse final

CORTLAND — Queensbury's historic run to the Class B finals of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament came to an end Saturday with a 14-5 loss to Victor at SUNY Cortland.

The Spartans saw their season end at 17-1 against a powerhouse Blue Devils team that seemed a step ahead for much of the game.

Senior midfielder Brigid Duffy scored her school-record 89th goal of the season, and Kendra Ballard, Kady Duffy, Kaitlyn Barton and Meredith Montgomery also netted goals for Queensbury.

Devin Livingston led Victor (21-1) with three goals, and Eva Pronti had two goals and six assists.

Class B State Championship Victor (21-1);10;4 — 14 Queensbury (17-1);3;2 — 5 Goals-assists Victor: Devin Livingston 3-1, Eva Pronti 2-6, Maddison Mabbett 2-1, Caitlin Keenan 2-0, Amber DeRosa 2-0, Olivia Bruno 2-0, Libby Boland 1-0. Queensbury: Brigid Duffy 1-1, Kendra Ballard 1-0, Kady Duffy 1-0, Kaitlyn Barton 1-0, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Delaney Donahue 0-1. Goalies-saves: Kennedy Schottland (V) 3; Lindsay Bauer (Q) 1, Abby Johnson (Q) 0, Bayley Duffy (Q) 2.

Saturday's State Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's state playoff games, updated throughout the day.

