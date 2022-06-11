Queensbury's run ends in state girls lacrosse final

CORTLAND — Queensbury's historic run to the Class B finals of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament came to an end Saturday with a 14-5 loss to Victor at SUNY Cortland.
The Spartans saw their season end at 17-1 against a powerhouse Blue Devils team that seemed a step ahead for much of the game.
Senior midfielder Brigid Duffy scored her school-record 89th goal of the season, and Kendra Ballard, Kady Duffy, Kaitlyn Barton and Meredith Montgomery also netted goals for Queensbury.
Devin Livingston led Victor (21-1) with three goals, and Eva Pronti had two goals and six assists.
