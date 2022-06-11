Queensbury's run ends in state girls lacrosse final (updated)

CORTLAND — A historic season for the Queensbury girls lacrosse team came to a disappointing end Saturday, but the Spartans shed only a few tears.

Though their 14-5 loss to powerhouse Victor in the Class B state championship game was painful, the Spartans set the bar high with a milestone season that ended at 17-1.

"We tried our best, we put in our full effort," said Brigid Duffy, the West Point-bound senior midfielder. "It wasn't the result we were hoping for, but I'm just proud of this team — I'm proud that we made it this far. We've done what no other Queensbury girls lacrosse team could do, so that's the most I can ask for."

"I don't think we can be sad about the loss right now," junior midfielder Kendra Ballard said. "We made history as a team, we got here together and we put our hearts out on the field, and that's all you can ask for with a team."

"I couldn't be prouder of these girls, with the way they fought and they never stopped," said Queensbury head coach Dave Huth, whose team had its 31-game winning streak snapped. "They could have folded, they could have gotten snippy with the other team — they showed true character today from start to finish. It hurts losing, obviously, but it's all about the experience with the wonderful team that we have right now."

Victor (21-1), the Section V champ from the Rochester area, won its first state championship with an exceptionally sharp and fast team that seemed a step ahead of the Spartans.

The Blue Devils dominated the draw controls — the faceoffs of girls lacrosse — which gave them multiple possessions in Queensbury's end. They scored twice in the first minute of the game and pulled away to a 10-1 lead by midway through the first half.

"That definitely shook us a little — usually we're the team that's used to scoring right off the bat," Duffy said. Queensbury had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Friday's semifinal against Westhampton Beach.

"They definitely got us right off the draw, they possessed it well and they were fast in transition," senior attack Delaney Donahue said. "They were just like us, but they had a little more edge to them."

"They're super quick, they're super aggressive — kudos to them, they played a wonderful game," Huth said of the Blue Devils. "They didn't make many mistakes, they flew around, they played with a confidence that we haven't seen all year."

Ballard put the Spartans on the board after they had spotted Victor three goals in the first three minutes. However, it took until late in the first half before Kady Duffy and Kaitlyn Barton scored back-to-back to make it 10-3 at halftime.

Queensbury stepped up on defense in the second half, and got goals from Brigid Duffy and Meredith Montgomery, but could get no closer than nine.

"They jumped out and we did great fighting back, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole," Huth said. "We made great adjustments, the kids did an awesome job, we shut them down for a whole 10 minutes in the second half, but they just got too far out in front of us and they played with confidence — and sometimes at this level that's what it takes."

Victor — whose only loss this season was by one goal to Darien, Connecticut — got three goals from Devin Livingston, and two goals and six assists from Eva Pronti.

Queensbury was the first Section II girls lacrosse team to play for a state title since Guilderland in 2009.

But this trip to the state final four was a first for the Spartans' program, which had lost in regionals in four previous tries.

"As a senior and a member of this team, it's been surreal," Donahue said. "We made so much history and I'm so proud of each and every one of us."

"It's amazing, just to get here, to break all the barriers, to set the precedent of what we expect at Queensbury from here on out," Huth said. "They're special girls — they always put the team first, they've done it from day one. They don't care who's in, who's out, they don't complain about who we're subbing, they just go out and do their job. There's never been any quit in these girls, no matter what the circumstance is — up, down, tied, they go out and they play their game, and they don't care who they're facing."

"I was hoping not to end on a loss," said Brigid Duffy, who finished her high school career with a school single-season record 89 goals and 326 career points. "I'm not going to cry because I'm OK with this. I'm glad we were able to play in the state championship — I couldn't be more proud of this team."

Class B State Championship Victor (21-1);10;4 — 14 Queensbury (17-1);3;2 — 5 Goals-assists Victor: Devin Livingston 3-1, Eva Pronti 2-6, Maddison Mabbett 2-1, Caitlin Keenan 2-0, Amber DeRosa 2-0, Olivia Bruno 2-0, Libby Boland 1-0. Queensbury: Brigid Duffy 1-1, Kendra Ballard 1-0, Kady Duffy 1-0, Kaitlyn Barton 1-0, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Delaney Donahue 0-1. Goalies-saves: Kennedy Schottland (V) 3; Lindsay Bauer (Q) 1, Abby Johnson (Q) 0, Bayley Duffy (Q) 2.

