Queensbury's Brigid Duffy to play for Army
Brigid Duffy

Queensbury's Brigid Duffy scoops up the ball after it was knocked loose at faceoff during a 2019 girls lacrosse game.

 Jenn March File Photo, Special to The Post-Star

Brigid Duffy didn't have to look far for inspiration when she was making her plans to continue her lacrosse career beyond high school.

Late last week, Duffy decided to follow her mother, Gretchen's, footsteps to West Point, where she will play NCAA Division I women's lacrosse for Army.

Duffy, 16, is still only a junior at Queensbury, but she's certainly thinking ahead.

"My mom went there and I didn't want to do something ordinary, I wanted to go out of the box," she said of her decision to attend the United States Military Academy. "I'd like to do something in the medical field, but I'm not sure yet; something in the math-science track."

Duffy, a midfielder, has been on the fast track to stardom in girls lacrosse since she was an eighth-grader on varsity. She has also played varsity soccer and basketball, found time to fit in 10 years of club ice hockey around basketball, and is now playing tennis this fall in the absence of soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't like sitting around. I like to keep busy," said Duffy, who also said the Army coaches liked that she was "never standing still on the field."

"Her motor doesn't quit — she's relentless," Queensbury girls lacrosse coach David Huth said. "I don't think she knows how good she is, because she's always working to get better. She wants to be the best on the field."

Duffy is the second oldest of nine children from a military family — her dad, Timothy, was in ROTC at Canisius — so leadership came naturally to her.

"She leads by example," said Huth, who has had a dozen girls go on to play Division I lacrosse. "She helps people out, but she's always at practice, she's always in the weight room, she's always doing the stuff she needs to do. And she gets along with everyone, all the time."

Last spring, Duffy — and every other high school athlete in the state — had her season shut down by the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very tough last spring, it was terrible for the seniors," Duffy said. "I could see our team going really far, past sectionals."

She was able to play some travel lacrosse over the summer, but soccer did not happen for the Foothills Council this fall. So she picked up a tennis racket and became a doubles player for the Spartans.

Duffy said she originally had 20-30 colleges recruiting her, and narrowed her final choices down to Villanova and West Point.

"It was a very stressful process," she said, "but my choice in the end is going to be really beneficial for me in the future."

Brigid Duffy

Duffy

