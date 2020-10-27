Queensbury's Brigid Duffy to play for Army

Brigid Duffy didn't have to look far for inspiration when she was making her plans to continue her lacrosse career beyond high school.

Late last week, Duffy decided to follow her mother, Gretchen's, footsteps to West Point, where she will play NCAA Division I women's lacrosse for Army.

Duffy, 16, is still only a junior at Queensbury, but she's certainly thinking ahead.

"My mom went there and I didn't want to do something ordinary, I wanted to go out of the box," she said of her decision to attend the United States Military Academy. "I'd like to do something in the medical field, but I'm not sure yet; something in the math-science track."

Duffy, a midfielder, has been on the fast track to stardom in girls lacrosse since she was an eighth-grader on varsity. She has also played varsity soccer and basketball, found time to fit in 10 years of club ice hockey around basketball, and is now playing tennis this fall in the absence of soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't like sitting around. I like to keep busy," said Duffy, who also said the Army coaches liked that she was "never standing still on the field."

