QUEENSBURY — Michael Deutsch scored seven goals and Brayden Shattuck added five Tuesday to power the Queensbury boys lacrosse team to a 21-0 Foothills Council shutout of Amsterdam/Broadalbin-Perth.

Jack Dickerson made 10 saves for the Spartans (4-2 league, 5-3 overall), who also got two goals and three assists from Keith Miller, and two goals and two assists from Ian Reynolds.