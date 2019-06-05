{{featured_button_text}}

Eleven Queensbury players made it through the Adirondack Region tryout and will participate in the New York State Regional Boys Lacrosse Championships Top 50 game on June 17 at SUNY New Paltz.

Participating will be attackmen Augustine Longhitano (2020), Lucas Longhitano (2022), Brendan Orr (2024), Connor White (2021), midfielders Nicholas Pereau (2020), Grant Riley (2020), Ryan Sokol (2023) and defensemen Alexander Cooper (2021), Josh DeMattos (2020), Blake Latham (2023) and Zachary Whalen (2022).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments