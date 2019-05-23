ROTTERDAM — The Queensbury girls lacrosse team did a good job holding Niskayuna in check Thursday night, but no one can hold back Mother Nature.
The Class B final of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament was postponed with 14:24 left to play after a thunderstorm rolled into the area. Queensbury leads 13-9.
The game will resume from that point at 4 p.m. Friday at Mohonasen.
“It’s the right call. It’s the only call,” Queensbury athletic director Richard Keys said.
Top-seeded Queensbury (14-3) led 12-8 at halftime behind six goals from senior Maddie Montgomery and five from junior Jordan Bentley. Montgomery also was having success on draw controls.
Audrey Murphy and Meghan Chase had the other Queensbury goals. Erin Lant has six saves.
Annabelle Conover and Sydney McPartlon led second-seeded Niskayuna (16-2) with three goals and one assist apiece.
The winner of Friday’s completed game gets a bye into the regional finals and will play the Section I/IX winner at noon on Saturday, June 1 at Mohonasen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.