Girls lacrosse: Queensbury vs. Niskayuna

Niskayuna's Jane Reffelt checks Queensbury's Maddie Montgomery during the Section II girls lacrosse title game at Mohonasen High School on Thursday. The game was suspended due to lightning and will resume on Friday.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

ROTTERDAM — The Queensbury girls lacrosse team did a good job holding Niskayuna in check Thursday night, but no one can hold back Mother Nature.

The Class B final of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament was postponed with 14:24 left to play after a thunderstorm rolled into the area. Queensbury leads 13-9.

The game will resume from that point at 4 p.m. Friday at Mohonasen.

“It’s the right call. It’s the only call,” Queensbury athletic director Richard Keys said.

Top-seeded Queensbury (14-3) led 12-8 at halftime behind six goals from senior Maddie Montgomery and five from junior Jordan Bentley. Montgomery also was having success on draw controls.

Audrey Murphy and Meghan Chase had the other Queensbury goals. Erin Lant has six saves.

Annabelle Conover and Sydney McPartlon led second-seeded Niskayuna (16-2) with three goals and one assist apiece.

The winner of Friday’s completed game gets a bye into the regional finals and will play the Section I/IX winner at noon on Saturday, June 1 at Mohonasen.

