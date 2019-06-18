Queensbury sophomore defender Katherine MacEachron made the Upstate New York Highlight team for the Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic Underclass Tournament, to be held June 27-30 in Baltimore.
MacEachron had two goals, two assists and 24 ground balls for the Spartans this past spring, helping to anchor a defense on a team that won its second consecutive Section II, Class B title. She also competed in the 2019 US Lacrosse Women's National Tournament for Adirondack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.