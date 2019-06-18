{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury sophomore defender Katherine MacEachron made the Upstate New York Highlight team for the Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic Underclass Tournament, to be held June 27-30 in Baltimore.

MacEachron had two goals, two assists and 24 ground balls for the Spartans this past spring, helping to anchor a defense on a team that won its second consecutive Section II, Class B title. She also competed in the 2019 US Lacrosse Women's National Tournament for Adirondack.

