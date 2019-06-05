Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed four girls on the first team when the league's girls lacrosse all-stars were announced Tuesday.
Making the first team for the Spartans were midfielders Maddie Montgomery and Brigid Duffy, goalie Erin Lant and attack Jordan Bentley.
Glens Falls midfielder Phoebe Fox made the first team, as did Schuylerville midfielder Eliza Barton, South Glens Falls midfielder Alyson Fish and Greenwich goalie Sophia Manera.
