Foothills Council co-champion Queensbury led the way on first-teamers when the Foothills Council announced its boys lacrosse all-stars.

Making the first team for the Spartans were attackman Paul Wright, midfielders Alex Chirgwin, Sean Collins, short-stick defensive midfielder Aiden Cunningham, defensemen Liam O'Mara, Alex Stehle and goalie Kellen Gannon.

Co-champion Schuylerville placed attackman Noah Rourke, midfielder Justin Carte, long-stick midfielder Reese Tavares and defenseman Ben Follos on the first team.

Glens Falls attackman Hogan Fox and faceoff specialist Thompson Collins also made the first team.

