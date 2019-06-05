Foothills Council co-champion Queensbury led the way on first-teamers when the Foothills Council announced its boys lacrosse all-stars.
Making the first team for the Spartans were attackman Paul Wright, midfielders Alex Chirgwin, Sean Collins, short-stick defensive midfielder Aiden Cunningham, defensemen Liam O'Mara, Alex Stehle and goalie Kellen Gannon.
Co-champion Schuylerville placed attackman Noah Rourke, midfielder Justin Carte, long-stick midfielder Reese Tavares and defenseman Ben Follos on the first team.
Glens Falls attackman Hogan Fox and faceoff specialist Thompson Collins also made the first team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.