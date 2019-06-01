{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury vs. Suffern

A Queensbury defender (left) marks Suffern attack Sydney Goldstein during Saturday's girls lacrosse game.

 Will Springstead, springstead@poststar.com

ROTTERDAM — Suffern scored the final five goals of the game in beating Queensbury 11-8 in a Class B state regional final in girls lacrosse action Saturday at Mohonasen.

Brigid Duffy led Queensbury (15-4) with three goals. Maddie Montgomery added a goal and two assists.

The Spartans led 6-4 at halftime.

This story will be updated later in the afternoon.

