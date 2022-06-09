Queensbury girls head to first state final four

Riding the crest of a 16-0 season, the Queensbury girls lacrosse team travels into uncharted territory Friday.

The Spartans, fresh off their first-ever regional victory, open the state final four with an 11 a.m. Class B semifinal against Westhampton Beach (13-6) at SUNY Cortland.

Victor (19-1) and Fayetteville-Manlius (12-6) meet in the other semifinal, also at 11 a.m.

To head coach Dave Huth, Queensbury’s success has been a direct result not only of speed and skill, but his players’ willingness to adapt to situations.

“They’re all about the team,” said Huth, whose team has won 30 consecutive games and four straight Section II titles. “We moved people around to different spots, and they’re OK with that, because they have a team-first attitude. They’ll give the best effort that they have because they want the team to succeed.”

Moving some pieces around helped spark the Spartans’ big rally in Saturday’s 18-13 regional final victory over John Jay of Cross River — a game in which Queensbury trailed 11-6 late in the first half.

Thanks to improved draw control — the faceoffs of girls lacrosse — the Spartans roared back. They outscored John Jay 12-2 over the final 27 minutes of the game, including four goals in two minutes before halftime to pull within 11-10.

“These girls will never go out without a fight,” Huth said. “The biggest thing Saturday is we won our draws and we went back to our basic defense. That shut them down for the second half.”

Senior midfielder Brigid Duffy scored seven goals, giving her 87 for the season. That tied her with former Spartans standout Maddie Montgomery for most single-season goals in school history.

Duffy, who will play soccer and lacrosse at West Point next year, has 323 points for her career as the only Queensbury player with more than 200 goals (204) and 100 assists (119).

“Keep in mind, she lost a season with the pandemic in 2020,” Huth said. “We’re short games this year, too, and we only played 14 last year, so she’s short about 25-30 games. It’s unbelievable what she’s accomplished in such a short time.”

But Duffy is far from the Spartans’ only weapon, as senior Delaney Donahue (50 goals), junior Kendra Ballard (40) and eighth-grader Kady Duffy (38) are just a few of the high scorers. Senior Lindsay Bauer has been solid in goal.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing season,” Huth said. “These girls are incredible to work with, they really listen to everything we’re teaching them. The coaching staff is all on the same page. We’re clicking on all cylinders.”

Westhampton Beach, the Section XI champion from Suffolk County, is coming off a 6-5 regional victory Sunday over Garden City in a whopping six overtimes. Like Queensbury, it’s the Hurricanes’ first regional title.

“They’re very solid, very methodical on offense, and they capitalize on mistakes,” Huth said. “They’ve been in overtime their last two games, and they beat Garden City, which is a powerhouse program.

“I think we match up really well,” Huth added. “Our rides and clears are some of the fastest in the state, and we if we get the draws, we win the game.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.